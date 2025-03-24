Tel Aviv [Israel], March 24 (ANI/TPS): A 75-year-old man was killed in a terror attack in northern Israel on Monday.

According to initial police reports, the attacker arrived at the Tishbi Junction near Yokne'am Ilit in a vehicle, ran over multiple civilians waiting at a bus stop, and then opened fire before being neutralized by security forces.

Senior Magen David Adom medic Moshiko Amsalem, who responded to the scene, said, "This is a serious incident. We were called to an attack at a bus stop near the Tishbi Junction. When we arrived, we immediately saw two injured people -- one, a 75-year-old man, in critical condition with penetrating injuries, and another, a 20-year-old, in moderate condition. We immediately began providing medical treatment, including stopping the bleeding and applying bandages."

The 75-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The younger victim suffered injuries caused by the vehicular attack and was evacuated to the Ramabam Hospital in Haifa for further treatment.

Eyewitness footage captured the attack, showing the armed terrorist running with a rifle before being neutralized by Border Police forces.

Security officials are assessing whether the terrorist acted alone or had any affiliations. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

In recent years, terror attacks have surged during the Islamic month of Ramadan. (ANI/TPS)

