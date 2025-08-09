Tel Aviv [Israel], August 9 (ANI/ TPS): Decades-high temperatures are expected in Israel during the current heatwave, which began yesterday and is expected to intensify, reaching its peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Service.

Temperatures around the Sea of Galilee and in the eastern valleys are expected to reach 48-49°C (118-120°F). In the Jordan Valley, temperatures are expected to climb to 50-51°C (122-124°F).

Also Read | NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Dragon Carrying 4 Astronauts From US, Japan and Russia Returns After 148 Days on ISS, Splashdown off San Diego Coast (Watch Video).

In Jerusalem, temperatures are forecast to reach 40 or even 41°C (106°F). (ANI/ TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)