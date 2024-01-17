Tel Aviv [Israel], January 17 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) and the Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) eliminated the leader of the terrorist infrastructure in the Balata camp in Nablus, Abdullah Abu Shalal in an air strike. Shalal, who was killed together with members of his terrorist cell while riding in a vehicle, was said to be panning a "major" terror attack in the near future at the time of his death.

The IDF said that the terror squad led by Shalal was responsible for one of the main terrorist infrastructures in Judea and Samaria.

Shalal was responsible for a number of attacks carried out in the past year. Among them, the shooting attack in the Shimon HaTzadik neighborhood in Jerusalem last April in which two Israeli civilians were injured. In addition, he was responsible for a bomb attack against IDF forces last October in which one soldier was injured.

The terrorist infrastructure in the Balata camp in Nablus, under the leadership of Abdullah, received funding and direction from elements in Iran in cooperation with the terrorist headquarters in the Gaza Strip and abroad, said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

