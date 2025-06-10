Tel Aviv [Israel], June 10 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection is proposing a legal amendment to make it easier for people to recycle disposable bottles and cans on which consumers must pay a deposit.

The plan includes the establishment of municipal collection centers to absorb a large number of containers and community collection mechanisms from organizations such as educational institutions and youth movements.

The Ministry said the proposal is intended to "improve consumer service, reduce the hazards of waste and dirt in public spaces, and strengthen the circular economy in Israel."

The proposal focuses on four main goals: Encouraging the public to return deposits and improve service. Improving the cleanliness of public spaces.

Strengthening the recycling market. Improving supervision and enforcement and reducing fraud. (ANI/TPS)

