Tel Aviv [Israel], December 30 (ANI): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) confirmed that, in addition to the four civilians harmed in a "drive-by attack" terrorist car-ramming attack Friday afternoon, one soldier was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. No other information was provided about the soldier.

Magen David Adom reported that four civilian pedestrians were wounded in the attack, one of whom was a 25-year-old man who was said to have been moderately wounded.

The attack came at a military post near the Edorim intersection in the Mt. Hebron area south of Jerusalem.

IDF forces operating in the area neutralised the terrorist. (ANI)

