Jerusalem [Israel], January 30, (ANI/TPS): The Israel Prison Service (IPS) stated that it is prepared operationally for the process of releasing the imprisoned terrorists in return for the release of Israelis held hostage in Gaza, in accordance with the guidelines of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Israel Prisons Chief Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi held another situation assessment for the operation.

(Three more hostages are expected to be released on Thursday, bringing the total number released since the start of the ceasefire to ten.)

The IPS received the list of security prisoners expected to be released from the various prisons as part of the hostage release deal.

At the end of the necessary preparations, fighters of the IPS' Nachshon unit - the main escort unit of the prison service - will transfer the terrorists to the main reception points from where they will be released.

"Upon receipt of authorization from the political authorities," said the IPS, "the terrorists will be transported from the prison by the Red Cross to the release point in the Judea/Samaria, and by the fighters of Nachshon and Masada, the special units of the IPS, to the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza." (ANI/TPS)

