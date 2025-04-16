Tel Aviv [Israel], April 16 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces, since March 18, have intensified precise military operations in Gaza, striking approximately 1,200 terrorist targets--including tunnel networks--using 350 fighter jets, the IDF said.

The IDF further said that over 100 targeted eliminations have been carried out, neutralising hundreds of terrorists and military commanders. Among those eliminated were 15 company commanders and other militants involved in the October 7, 2023, infiltration into Israeli territory.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, "A summary of the resumed precise operations in Gaza (starting from March 18, 2025) -- Approx. 1,200 terrorist targets--including terrorist tunnel routes--have been struck from the air by 350 fighter jets and aircraft of the IAF."

The post added, "100+ targeted eliminations have been carried out, and hundreds of terrorists and military commanders from terror organizations in Gaza have been neutralized. Fifteen company commanders and additional terrorists who infiltrated Israeli territory on October 7 were among those eliminated. The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas wherever necessary."

On March 18, at least 404 Palestinians were killed and 562 wounded as Israel launched a massive assault on Gaza, shattering the fragile two-month-old ceasefire with Hamas, Al Jazeera had reported. The attack took place across Gaza, including in Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza, Gaza City in the north, and central areas like Deir el-Balah.

Palestinian Health Ministry had said that "404 martyrs and 562 injuries arrived at Gaza Strip hospitals so far," adding that "a number of victims are still under the rubble."

Following the attack, the Israeli government had warned that it "will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength." The latest offensive follows an operational plan presented by the IDF over the weekend and subsequently approved by the political leadership.

Netanyahu also reiterated his stance, and had said, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have instructed the IDF to take strong action against the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip." (ANI)

