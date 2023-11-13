Tel Aviv [Israel], November 13 (ANI/TPS): In October 2023, a new Israeli record was recorded in the amount of eggs collected from the nation's chicken coops in a one month period. 220 million eggs were collected, and this despite the war in Gaza and the massive disruption to agricultural production in the south of the country that it caused.

At the same time, and in light of the manpower crisis affecting Israeli agriculture, the Ministry of Agriculture expects a decrease in the local production of fresh vegetables in the coming winter months as compared to past years.

In the egg industry, about 70 per cent of Israel's laying hens are concentrated in the Galilee and the Golan, and they produce about one 1.6 billion eggs per year - about 73 per cent of the total national production. The total produced comes to about 40 million eggs per week.

In the poultry for meat sector, the Ministry of Agriculture reported that there are more than enough poultry in the broiler rolls.

As of this time, as a result of the security situation, a limited number of chicken coops have been damaged. Two slaughterhouses are not operating, and there is a lack of workers in slaughterhouses, most of whom routinely come from Palestinian territories.

Despite this, the rate of slaughter is above the daily demand, so a shortage is not expected in the continued supply of fresh chicken.

In the dairy industry, despite the fact that the collection of milk from the area near Gaza is about 60 per cent of the level of supply on normal days, the supply of raw milk satisfies all local demand. (ANI/TPS)

