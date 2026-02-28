Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel had launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran, in Tehran, Iran (Photo/WANA via Reuters)

Jerusalem [Israel], February 28 (ANI): The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) on Saturday carried out a "broad strike on strategic defense systems of the Iranian regime," including the SA-65 system in western Iran in the Kermanshah area.

"The IDF completed a broad strike on strategic defense systems of the Iranian regime. The IDF struck multiple strategic aerial defense systems, including an advanced SA-65 system in the Kermanshah area of western Iran," the IDF posted on X.

Earlier, IDF also struck operatives from the Iranian regime's surface-to- surface missiles unit as they loaded a missile launcher and prepared to immediately launch towards Israel.

"The threat was identified and quickly struck, preventing the launch aimed toward Israel," IDF said, while posting visuals of the strike on X.

Israeli defence forces said that the Iranian attacks are "designed to terrorise civilians, and destroy neighbourhoods."

Meanwhile, President of European Union Commission is set to convene a special security college on Monday (local time).

"Following the ongoing situation in Iran, I am convening a special Security College on Monday. For regional security and stability, it is of the utmost importance that there is no further escalation through Iran's unjustified attacks on partners in the region," she wrote on X.

French President Emmanuel Macron, "The outbreak of war between the United States, Israel, and Iran carries grave consequences for international peace and security. At this decisive moment, every measure is being taken to ensure the security of our national territory, our citizens, and our interests in the Middle East."

"France also stands ready to deploy the necessary resources to protect its closest partners, should they request it. The ongoing escalation is dangerous for all. It must stop. The Iranian regime must understand that it now has no other option but to engage in good faith in negotiations to end its nuclear and ballistic programs, as well as its regional destabilization activities. This is absolutely necessary for the security of all in the Middle East," Macron wrote on X.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has also unequivocally condemned the military escalation in the Middle East, saying that the "use of force" by United States and Israel, and Iran's "subsequent retaliation" undermine international peace and security.

"All Member States must respect their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the UN. The Charter clearly prohibits "the threat of the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations," he wrote on X.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi alleged that the Israeli strike on Iranian primary school for girls murdered dozens. Araghchi vowed to answer the strikes.

In a post on X, he said, "The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils. Dozens of innocent children have been murdered at this site alone. These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered."

Araghchi quoted Trump's old post on X from October 9, 2012 where he had criticised Former US President Barack Obama, saying he would strike Iran. (ANI)

