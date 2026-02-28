Dubai, February 28: A drone targeted Kuwait International Airport on Saturday, February 28, causing minor injuries to several workers and limited structural damage to Passenger Terminal 1 (T1). The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed the incident, stating that emergency protocols were immediately activated to secure the site. While the airport has not been fully closed, authorities are currently conducting a comprehensive safety evaluation and operational rearrangement to ensure the security of all passengers and staff.

The strike comes during a day of intense military activity across the Middle East, as Iran launched retaliatory salvos following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory earlier that morning. In addition to the civilian airport, Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem Air Base, which hosts international personnel, was also targeted by missiles and drones. While air defenses intercepted multiple projectiles over Kuwaiti airspace, the drone that reached the airport managed to cause localised impact before being neutralised. Why Did the US Attack Iran?

Kuwait International Airport Damaged in Iranian Drone Attack

JUST IN - Video shows damage and smoke at Kuwait International Airport after an Iranian drone strike. pic.twitter.com/aPMsD6Jcl9 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 28, 2026

Drone Attack at Kuwait Airport: Emergency Response and Injuries

According to GACA spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi, the injuries sustained by airport employees are considered minor, and medical teams were deployed on-site to provide immediate treatment. The "limited material damage" was reported specifically in the T1 area, which serves various international airlines.

Security forces have cordoned off the affected sections of the terminal for forensic analysis and debris removal. The Authority emphasised that the situation is now under "complete control" and that they are prioritising the restoration of normal flight schedules as quickly as possible. What Is ‘Lion’s Roar’, ‘Operation Epic Fury’ & ‘Fateh Khyber’? Inside the New War as US and Israel Strike Iranian Nuclear Facilities.

Broader Military Escalation in Kuwait

The attack on the airport was part of a wider wave of strikes across the Gulf region. Reports from the Italian Foreign Ministry confirmed that an Iranian missile attack caused "significant damage" to a runway at the Ali Al Salem Air Base. While no Italian or US personnel stationed at the base were injured, the strike disrupted military aviation operations.

Kuwaiti defense forces have been on high alert since the onset of "Operation Epic Fury," the US-Israeli campaign against Iran. Throughout Saturday morning, residents in Kuwait City reported hearing loud explosions and sirens as interceptor missiles engaged incoming threats from the north.

The strike on Kuwait International Airport has added to the growing chaos in Middle Eastern aviation. Several regional carriers have diverted flights away from Kuwaiti airspace, joining the widespread grounding of traffic in the UAE, Qatar, and Iraq.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Arab Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 08:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).