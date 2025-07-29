Tel Aviv [Israel], July 29 (ANI/TPS): Monday evening, a terrorist threw a brick at IDF (Israel Defence Forces) soldiers during an operational activity in Hebron.

The IDF force attempted to make contact and fired at the terrorist to eliminate the threat.

Also Read | Alien Comet 3I/ATLAS Could Be Bigger Than Mount Everest: Scientists Make Chilling Revelation About Mysterious Interstellar Object' Racing Through Our Solar System.

The terrorist was "neutralised"(this means he was stopped and possibly killed), and there were no casualties among the IDF forces. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)