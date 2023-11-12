World News | Israeli Civilians Injured by Lebanese Rocket Fire

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Terrorists in Lebanon fired anti-tank missiles in the area of Moshav Dovev, injuring several civilians, the Israel Defence Forces said.

Agency News ANI| Nov 12, 2023 09:52 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Israeli Civilians Injured by Lebanese Rocket Fire
Representative Image

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 12 (ANI/TPS): Terrorists in Lebanon fired anti-tank missiles in the area of Moshav Dovev, injuring several civilians, the Israel Defence Forces said.

The army is shelling the source of the fire with artillery.

Also Read | Diwali 2023 Wishes: UK PM Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Other World Leaders Extend Greetings on Deepavali Festival.

The IDF also struck a terror squad planning to fire rockets from a civilian area.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing a guided anti-tank rocket in the area of Moshav Dovev that injured several employees of the Israel Electric Corporation.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: India Votes in Favour of UN Resolution Condemning Settlement Activities in Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The Electric Company said its employees were repairing power lines damaged in previous fire from Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed the victims were installing surveillance equipment near the border.(ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Comments
Agency News ANI| Nov 12, 2023 09:52 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Israeli Civilians Injured by Lebanese Rocket Fire
Representative Image

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 12 (ANI/TPS): Terrorists in Lebanon fired anti-tank missiles in the area of Moshav Dovev, injuring several civilians, the Israel Defence Forces said.

The army is shelling the source of the fire with artillery.

Also Read | Diwali 2023 Wishes: UK PM Rishi Sunak, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Other World Leaders Extend Greetings on Deepavali Festival.

The IDF also struck a terror squad planning to fire rockets from a civilian area.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing a guided anti-tank rocket in the area of Moshav Dovev that injured several employees of the Israel Electric Corporation.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: India Votes in Favour of UN Resolution Condemning Settlement Activities in Occupied Palestinian Territories.

The Electric Company said its employees were repairing power lines damaged in previous fire from Lebanon.

Hezbollah claimed the victims were installing surveillance equipment near the border.(ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Latest News
  • Trending
    • Google Trends Google Trends
    IND vs NED
    500K+ searches
    Rangoli
    500K+ searches
    Rangoli Designs
    500K+ searches
    India vs Netherlands
    5,000K+ searches
    Tiger 3
    200K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot