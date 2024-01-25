Tel Aviv [Israel], January 25 (ANI/TPS): As the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) press forward against the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza, its 98th Paratrooper Division raided military sites and eliminated dozens of terrorists in the Khan Yunis region.

The forces of the brigade operated in the Al-Amal neighbourhood there over the past day.

Also Read | Apple Developer Fees: Apple Plans To Impose Fees and Restrictions on Developers Who Offer Ability To Sideload Their Apps in European Union: Report.

In another activity in the area, fighters of the IDF's Maglan commando unit raided a number of terrorist targets, including a military headquarters where many weapons were located, and terrorists were eliminated in close-range fire.

In the north of the Gaza Strip, the fighters of the 5th Infantry Brigade eliminated a number of terrorists and located weapons in the area. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Spotify To Bypass 30% Fees on Apple's App Store by Allowing In-App Purchases for Subscriptions, Audiobooks on iPhone in Europe From March 7: Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)