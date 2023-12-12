Tel Aviv [Israel], December 12 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that soldiers from its Bisla'h infantry brigade combat team together with fighters from the 636th special forces battalion identified terrorists who were armed with shoulder-fired missiles in the Shejaiya area. The brigade directed aircraft that eliminated the terrorists.

Further evidence of terrorists using UN facilities and schools as cover for their activities was also found.

During an activity carried out by the 460th armored brigade's Brigade Combat Team (special forces) in the Jabaliya area, fighters located explosive charges, a Kalashnikov and an RPG hidden in bags and UNRWA (The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees) in bags inside a residence. In addition, a truck full of long-range rockets was located near a school in the area.

Also, during searches to clear the area of bombs and IEDs (Improvised Explosive Devices) in Jabaliya, the reserve fighters of the 551st infantry brigade located a lathe for the production of weapons and a rocket launch site of the terrorist organization Hamas, with about 50 launchers, some of which were loaded and ready for takeoff.

The IDF also reported that Israel Air Force aircraft directed by forces in the field eliminated dozens of terrorists in the last day. Forces from the 7th armoured brigade identified armed terrorists coming out of a clinic and directed an aircraft to kill them. (ANI/TPS)

