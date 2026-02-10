Tel Aviv [Israel], February 10 (ANI/ TPS): Israeli forces last week located and destroyed a weapons depot belonging to the terrorist organization Jemaah Islamiyah in the area of the village of Beit Jinn in southern Syria.

The forces located and destroyed numerous weapons in the depot, including weapons, mines and means of communication, reported the IDF (Israel Defense Forces).

"The terrorist organization Jemaah Islamiyah has promoted and continues to promote terrorist acts against the State of Israel and its citizens in the northern sector throughout the war," said the IDF. (ANI/TPS)

