Tel Aviv [Israel], December 28 (ANI/TPS): Israel's government approved a plan of the Ministry of Transport for the development of the airport in Haifa. The development is intended to allow for the expansion of the airport to handle more international flights.

The airport in Haifa was established by the British in 1934 and was the first international airport in Israel.

During the decades that have passed since its establishment, international flights have also been made from Haifa, mainly to nearby destinations including Egypt, Jordan and especially Cyprus, which is only a 50-minute flight away.

After a break in flights during the global corona crisis, international flights from the airport were recently resumed, including daily flights to Cyprus. The flights were suspended with the outbreak of the war in Gaza and due to the tensions on the northern border, and will be resumed when the situation allows it. (ANI/TPS)

