New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Moshe Arbel, the Israeli interior minister, visited India to pay tribute to Patnibin Maxwell, an Indian killed by a Hezbollah rocket while working on a farm.

Ambassador of Israel to India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan, Naor Gilon, took to Twitter to announce the Israeli interior minister's visit and express condolences to the Maxwell family and the Indian nation.

In an official tweet on X, Naor Gilon tweeted, "A high-level delegation from @IsraelMFA Ministry of Agriculture, led by Minister of Interior, Moshe Arbel, and his senior team, went to pay respects to Patnibin Maxwell, the Indian national who was killed by Hezbollah rocket while working in a farm. Om Shanti"

The visit underscores the deep ties between Israel and India, as well as the shared commitment to honouring the memory of those affected by acts of violence and terrorism.

The Israeli embassy confirmed on March 5 that the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Pat Nibin Maxwell, son of Pathrose Maxwell, from Kollam district in Kerala.

Maxwell had arrived in Israel two months ago and was working on a farm there.

In its statement, the Israeli embassy said, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon. Our prayers and thoughts naturally go to the families of the bereaved and those of the injured."

"Israeli medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured, who are being treated by our very best medical staff. Israel regards equally all nationals, Israeli or foreign, who are injured or killed due to terrorism. We will be there to support the families and assist them. Our countries, who are sadly well versed in civilian loss, stand united in hopes of a speedy recovery for the injured and solace for the families of the bereaved," the Israeli embassy in India said.

Meanwhile, the Times of Israel reported that Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at northern Israel on Monday night, resulting in damage that knocked out power in several towns, as the military struck targets in Lebanon following a deadly cross-border attack by the terror group earlier in the day.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, at least 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon at the Western Galilee. Some of the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defence system.

Fighting also continues in Gaza, with the Israeli Defense Forces claiming that they eliminated Islamic Jihad terrorists who fired rockets toward Kibbutz Be'eri and Kibbutz Hatzerim. Fifteen terrorists were eliminated using snipers, tanks and aerial fire. IDF forces also struck terrorist targets and eliminated terrorists operating from civilian areas in Western Khan Yunis. (ANI)

