Tel Aviv [Israel], August 6 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Police and Tax Authority investigators in the northern city of Shfar’am were stunned when a suspect in an ongoing financial investigation tried to dispose of evidence by throwing hundreds of bills worth tens of thousands of shekels out the window on Tuesday, Israeli officials disclosed on Wednesday.

Authorities were investigating the owners of a chain of fashion stores for several months over the disappearance of transactions amounting to approximately 11 million shekels (USD 3 million).

When the authorities arrived at the suspect’s home, he refused to open the door. To the astonishment of the investigators, shekel bills began flying into the yard of the building. They quickly intervened collected the bills, which amounted to about 35,000 shekels (USD 9,600) in denominations of 100, 200, and 50 shekels.

The operation yielded further evidence of financial misconduct and the concealment of a significant amount of income. Authorities seized a luxury sports car belonging to one of the business owners.

It followed up on a related raid in Shfar’am in which more than 2.5 million shekels (USD 687,000) in cash was discovered inside a building materials marketing business.

The suspects are expected to be charged with financial fraud and tax evasion. (ANI/TPS)

