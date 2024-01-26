Tel Aviv [Israel], January 26 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is continuing its advances against Hamas terrorists in Gaza. In Kahn Yunis, its 98th Paratroopers Division eliminated dozens of terrorists and attacked a number of terrorist infrastructures.

Air Force fighter jets directed by the 98th Division carried out airstrikes against dozens of targets, including apartments used by terrorists, weapons warehouses, observation posts and gathering points for terrorists.

The fighters of the battlegroup (combined infantry and armoured forces) of the paratrooper brigade identified five terrorists entering a Hamas military structure. They directed an aircraft that attacked and eliminated the five terrorists who were in the building.

In Addition, fighters of the IDF's Maglan commando unit identified a squad of four terrorists that fired an anti-tank missile at the forces a few hours earlier. They directed a fighter jet and aircraft that attacked and eliminated the squad. In other battles in the area, the fighters eliminated several more terrorists.

The battlegroup of the Givati Infantry Brigade eliminated a squad of six terrorists who threatened the troops with the help of tank gunners and snipers.

In the north of the Gaza Strip, the battlegroup of the IDF's 5th Brigade, in cooperation with the Air Force, attacked Hamas targets. (ANI/TPS)

