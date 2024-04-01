Tel Aviv [Israel], April 1 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that Sunday evening an Israel Air Force aircraft attacked a vehicle in the area of the village of Kounine in Lebanon where the terrorist Ismail Ali Elzin, was staying.

The IDF described him as a key operative and leader in the anti-tank unit of the Redwan force in the Hezbollah terrorist organisation.

The Redwan force's mission is to infiltrate northern Israeli territory for the sake of terrorism.

Ismail Ali Elzin, said the IDF, is responsible for dozens of anti-tank attacks aimed at IDF forces and the Israeli rear.

However, no word was given as to whether or not he was harmed in the attack.

Also Sunday evening IDF fighter jets attacked a number of military buildings belonging to Hezbollah where terrorists were staying in the area o Meiss El Jabal and in the area of Leyda, both in southern Lebanon.

Iraeli fighter jets also attacked additional launch positions of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Merkaba area, as well as an observation post of the organization in the Kfarkela area, in southern Lebanon.

The attacks came after earlier on Sunday a number of launches from southern Lebanon were identified that crossed into the areas of Mount Dov and Arab al-Aramshe in Israel.

Israel's air defence fighters intercepted some of them. (ANI/TPS)

