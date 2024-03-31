Vatican City, March 31: In his customary Easter speech on Sunday, Pope Francis called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, according to CNN.

Speaking to tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Francis denounced war as an "absurdity" and addressed the problems in Europe and the Middle East. Easter 2024: Pope Francis Overcomes Health Concerns to Preside over a Blustery Easter Sunday Mass in St Peter’s Square.

In his address on Sunday, the Pope reiterated his plea for an "immediate ceasefire" in the Israel-Hamas war while also calling for "access to humanitarian aid be ensured to Gaza" and the "prompt release of the hostages." He claimed that war-torn children had "forgotten how to smile." Easter 2024: Smiling King Charles III Attends Easter Sunday Service in Windsor.

Due to ill health, the Pope had to cancel events recently or speak less frequently, but on Easter Sunday, the most significant day in the Christian calendar, he spoke the full "Urbi et Orbi" and seemed happy, waving to the crowd. According to the Vatican, Francis had pulled out a Good Friday service at the last minute "to preserve his health" for the remaining celebrations throughout the weekend, CNN reported.

The Pope has been leading Holy Week liturgies, presiding over five since Thursday, including an Easter Vigil in St. Peter's Basilica on Saturday which lasted more than two hours. The Pope has been presiding over five Holy Week liturgies since Thursday, including an Easter Vigil that lasted more than two hours on Saturday at St. Peter's Basilica.

The pope's well-being since last year, has remained a cause for concern since the time he had an operation on his abdomen and was hospitalised with bronchitis. In recent weeks as well, the Pope was admitted to the hospital for tests. Additionally, when he was ill with the flu, bronchitis, or colds, he would often rely on his assistants to read aloud portions of his speeches, CNN reported.

However, Francis has also demonstrated a resolve to partake in Holy Week and Easter to the fullest extent possible--the busiest period of the year for any pope. The Pope has stated that he sees the pope as a lifelong ministry and that he has no plans to step down. Due to mobility issues, he often uses a wheelchair, although he has said that his "head"--rather than his legs--rules the church.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)