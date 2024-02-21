Tel Aviv [Israel], February 20 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli military is continuing with its attacks on Hezbollah terror sites in Lebanon.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) reported that on Tuesday afternoon its fighter jets hit a Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Leyda and a number of military buildings in the areas of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon used by the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

Also Read | Imran Khan Labels Pakistan Elections 2024 As ‘Mother of All Rigging’.

Tuesday evening another military building was attacked in the KafarKila area, where the IDF said a number of Hezbollah operatives were identified. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)