Rawalpindi, February 20: In a message from jail, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the recent elections on February 8 were marred by the "mother of all riggings," both before and after the polls, Dawn reported. Imran's sister, Aleema Khan, conveyed his message after meeting him at Adiala Jail today, where he labelled the electoral process as the epicentre of widespread rigging.

During a subsequent media briefing, Aleema lamented that the public's mandate had been "stolen" in the aftermath of the elections. Imran, she stated, vehemently condemned the suspension of internet services, alleging that it was a deliberate tactic to "hide the real results." Aleema further disclosed Imran's concerns about the safety of the former Rawalpindi commissioner and emphasised his desire for resolution, stating, "Now Khan sahib wants all this to end... he demands the real mandate of the public should be handed over." Stalemate in Formation of New Govt in Pakistan Continues; PML-N, PPP Fail to Agree on Power-sharing Deal.

Meanwhile, expressing apprehensions over the well-being of former first lady Bushra Bibi during her detention at Bani Gala, the PTI raised alarms about "serious threats" to her health. The party warned that any harm befalling Imran Khan's wife would be attributed to the Adiala Jail authorities. In an official statement, the PTI asserted that Bushra Bibi was enduring "intense pain" due to allegedly being served "poisoned food" and highlighted that she was denied access to her family or a medical professional.

Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has intensified its call for the immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, holding him responsible for the alleged failure to ensure free, fair, and transparent general elections in 2024, as reported by ARY News. Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, representing PTI, conveyed the party's demand after a meeting with party founder Imran Khan in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, stating, "Incumbent CEC (Sikandar Sultan Raja) has now become a controversial personality as he failed to stop rigging in elections; PTI demands CEC Raja to resign immediately." Pakistan Election Results 2024: In Shock Result, Imran Khan’s Party PTI Wins Most of National Assembly Seats.

Accusing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of failing in its responsibility, Khan called for an investigation into Liaquat Ali Chatha's allegations and the conduct of the February 8 elections. He asserted that CEC Raja's resignation would contribute to a non-controversial inquiry into the reported irregularities on February 8.

