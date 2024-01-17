Tel Aviv [Israel], January 17 (ANI/TPS): President of Israel Isaac Herzog together with First Lady Michal Herzog will depart Wednesday for a day-long visit to the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland. His office said that the trip is part of Israel's continued efforts to secure the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

To that end, he will hold meetings to promote the issue and to increase political pressure to see the swift and safe return home of all the hostages held by Hamas. The President will continue his work by telling various world leaders in a "clear and in-depth manner" details of the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

During the visit, the President will be joined by representatives of the hostages' families and will address the Forum and hold a series of diplomatic meetings.

The President will also emphasise to the leaders the humanitarian efforts that Israel is making, which are an integral part of the overall campaign. He will stress the severity of the security threat faced by the State of Israel and the entire region, as long as the terrorist organization Hamas continues to control the Gaza Strip.

The First Lady will participate in a distinguished panel on the issue of antisemitism around the world, together with Douglas Emhoff, Second Gentleman of the United States - the Jewish husband of US Vice President Kamal Harris), and Jonathan Greenblatt, Executive Director of the Anti-Defamation League. (ANI/TPS)

