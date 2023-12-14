Tel Aviv [Israel], December 14 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will on Thursday at the Kirya (Israel's version of the Pentagon) in Tel Aviv meet with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, who is arriving in Israel as the guest of Israel's National Security Council Director and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi.

US National Security Adviser Sullivan will also meet with President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister Benny Gantz and the members of Israel's special War Cabinet.

The meeting comes as US President Biden made public comments that he disagrees with how the Israeli government is conducting the war in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

