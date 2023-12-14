London, December 14: A farmer caught a man having sex with a cow after he heard the animal’s cries of distress. The man, Liam Brown, 25, had sneaked into the cowshed at night and tied a calf to a pole. He was seen on the farm’s CCTV by the farmer’s son, who alerted his family. They confronted Brown, who tried to run away but fell into another cow pen and was stomped by the cows. A DNA test confirmed that he had sexually abused the calf on June 12 last year in Dorset.

As per the Mirror report, Brown confessed to the crime and said he felt ‘shame and embarrassment’. He was ordered to pay the farmer £600 compensation by a judge who said it was a “very alarming, bizarre and worrying case.” The farmer, Ian Farwell, had noticed strange things happening to his cows for a while. He had found surgical gloves and clothes in the barn and some of his calves had mysteriously died. He and his wife Tracey, son Ralph and daughter Emily decided to set up a trap for the intruder and installed CCTV. UK Bestiality Horror: ‘Drunk’ Man Performs Sex Act on Baby Seagull While Watching Animal Porn, Ends Up in Jail.

In a victim impact statement, the farmer said, "The calves would get injured and act differently for no reason. I could not figure out what was wrong." "Calves were getting sick and dying for no reason. We trusted our supplier but we asked them to check everything. But it was because of the horrible actions of the defendant, he added. “The animals are very important to me, seeing them suffer was heartbreaking. It was very hard on the family, we all blamed each other but the truth was something we could not imagine," he further said

Matthew Mortimer, prosecuting, said, "They put up CCTV because of the frequent incidents and they made a plan to catch the person in the act. They would block the gates and turn on the light. They thought they might have only one chance. "When a cow is in pain it makes a very loud noise. At 11.45pm on June 12 Ralph woke up hearing a calf making that noise. He checked his phone, saw the CCTV and saw a person chasing a calf with something that looked like a belt. Bestiality Case: UK Man Caught Having Sex With Horse, Court Bans Him From Going Near Hoofed Animals.

"He called his dad and told him he was there. Emily and Ian Farwell went to the entrance to the parlour. Emily saw the defendant holding the animal and his trousers partly down. She turned the light on. They saw the person’s hips moving back and forth, clearly having sex with the animal.” Brown admitted to sexual penetration with a living animal and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal. The court heard he had no previous records and was truly sorry.

