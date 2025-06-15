The Israeli Air Force on Sunday, June 15, claimed it hit an Iranian aerial refuelling aircraft at Mashhad Airport in northeastern Iran, calling it its longest-range attack since operations against Iran began last week. In a post on X, the military said the strike took place 2,300 km from Israel, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. "Some 2,300 kilometres away, the Air Force recently attacked an Iranian refuelling plane at Mashhad Airport in eastern Iran. The Air Force is working to achieve air superiority throughout Iran. This is the most distant attack since the beginning of the operation," Israeli Air Force posted on X in Hebrew. Despite the airstrike, Iranian state media reported no damage to airport infrastructure, including runways or terminals. The strike comes as part of a broader Israeli offensive targeting military sites and fuel depots in Iran, while Tehran continues to retaliate with missile attacks, escalating tensions between the two regional powers. Iran-Israel Conflict: IRGC Confirms Deaths of 8 More Senior Commanders in Israeli Attacks on Tehran.

Israel Hits Aerial Refueling Plane in Mashhad Airport in ‘Longest-Range Strike’

במרחק של כ-2,300 קילומטרים, חיל-האוויר תקף לפני זמן קצר מטוס תדלוק איראני, בשדה התעופה משהד שבמזרח איראן. חיל-האוויר פועל להשגת עליונות אווירית בכל רחבי איראן. מדובר בתקיפה הרחוקה ביותר מתחילת המבצע. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) June 15, 2025

Israel-Iran Conflict

BREAKING 🔴🔴 Mashhad Airport Right now. Deepest strike yet pic.twitter.com/01MMkrN47U — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 15, 2025

