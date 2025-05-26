Deir Al-Balah (Gaza Strip), May 26 (AP) Israeli strikes have killed at least 40 people in the northern Gaza Strip, according to local health officials.

Fifteen people from the same family, including five women and two children, were killed in a strike on a home Monday, according to Shifa Hospital.

Gaza's Health Ministry had earlier said that at least 25 people were killed in a strike on a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City. (AP)

