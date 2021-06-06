Tel Aviv [Isreal], June 6 (ANI): The head of Israel's Security Agency Shin Bet, Nadav Argaman has issued a warning against incitement, including on social media, amid political tensions in Israel that could lead to possible physical harm, Times of Israel reported.

"We have recently identified a serious rise and radicalization in violent and inciting discourse, specifically on social media," Argaman said, warning that such online speech could lead some groups or individuals to take violent action and even harm others.

"This discourse may be interpreted among certain groups or individuals as one that allows violent and illegal activity and could even lead to harm to individuals," he said.

The threats came after their decision to enter into a government with Yesh Atid's Yair Lapid and other Israeli parties seeking to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The leaders of the right-wing Yamina party Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked have come under intense attacks from others on the right for their decision to join the so-called "change government," and have had their security increased due to the potential threats to their safety. Netanyahu has declared that the new government endangers the Land of Israel, the State of Israel, and the Israel Defense Forces.

Earlier this week, Israel's ruling Likud party accused Facebook and Twitter of censoring the right-wing political force amid opposition calls to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sputnik reported.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Yair Lapid, the leader of Israel's largest opposition party Yesh Atid, a mandate to form a coalition government after Netanyahu failed to do it following the March inconclusive elections. On June 2, the presidency said that Naftali Bennett, the Yamina head, would become the country's new prime minister on a rotation basis, and be replaced by Lapid after about two years. (ANI)

