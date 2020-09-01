Moscow [Russia], September 1 (ANI/Sputnik): The International Space Station (ISS) will have its trajectory adjusted up by more than 2,600 feet on September 10 for the arrival of the next Soyuz spaceship, Roscosmos State Space Corporation told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"To create ballistic conditions ahead of the launch of the Soyuz MS-17 manned crew transfer vehicle, we have scheduled another correction of the ISS orbit for September 10," the company said.

The Progress MS-14 spacecraft, docked to the ISS Zvezda module, will start its engines at 20:32 GMT and will work for 225.1 seconds to increase the orbit's average altitude by about 2,624 feet to 260.7 miles above Earth's surface.

The last adjustment of the orbit took place on July 29.

The Soyuz MS-17 is scheduled for launch at the Baikonur spaceport on October 14. Its crew includes Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and US astronaut Kate Rubins. (ANI/Sputnik)

