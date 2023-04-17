Rome, Apr 17 (AP) Italian police scooped up two tons of cocaine, wrapped in protective plastic and bobbing in the sea off eastern Sicily, authorities said Monday.

The financial police squad estimated that the recent “catch” would have fetched about 400 million euros (nearly USD 450 million) in street sales.

Also Read | Indian Climber Missing at Mount Annapurna in Nepal, Anurag Maloo Had Fallen Down From Around 6,000m Into a Crevasse.

The packages of cocaine were strung together with netting, police said in a statement. There was just enough plastic wrapping to keep the cocaine from getting wet without weighing it down and possibly sinking it.

Investigators hypothesised that a cargo ship left it in the sea as part of a scheme for another vessel to come along and eventually bring it to land.

Also Read | Sudan Clashes: Death Toll Rises to 97 As Airstrikes and Shelling Intensify on Third Day in Parts of Khartoum.

Police aircraft flew over the area of sea as a precaution to spot any other cocaine bundles that might have separated from the netting.

In all, police scooped up more than 1,600 packets of cocaine held in 70 bobbing bundles, the statement said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)