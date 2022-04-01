Milan, Apr 1 (AP) Italy's foreign minister was visiting Azerbaijan on Friday as part of Italy's efforts to diversify its natural gas supply following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Italy buys 40 per cent of its gas from Russia, which Premier Mario Draghi acknowledged Thursday was directly financing Russia's war.

Also Read | US Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.6% After 431,000 Jobs Added in March 2022.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will discuss the possibility of increasing the supply of gas from Azerbaijan through the Trans-Adriatic pipeline, which was developed as an alternative to Russia supplies. The pipeline transported its first gas at the end of 2020.

Di Maio has been on missions to Qatar, Algeria, Angola and Congo as Italy seeks to replace Russian gas. (AP)

Also Read | My Life is in Danger, Says Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)