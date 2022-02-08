New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) has become the first Union Territory to be integrated with the National Single Window System, which is expected to give a boost to investments in the region, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Tuesday.

"This marks a major leap in Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) in the Union Territory," the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Wear Queen’s Kohinoor Crown When Prince Charles Becomes King: Report.

The National Single Window System (NSWS) is linked with India Industrial Land Bank (IILB) which hosts 45 industrial parks of J&K. It will help Investors to discover available land parcels in J&K.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched the J&K Single Window Clearance System integrated with NSWS on Monday.

Also Read | Pakistan: Over 2,000 Rapes Reported in Punjab Province in Past 6 Months.

The NSWS, a 2020 budgetary announcement of the Government of India, is a digital platform that serves as a guide for investors to identify and to apply for approvals as per their business requirements. The platform was soft launched in September 2021 by the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

NSWS will eliminate the need for investors to visit multiple platforms/offices to gather information and obtain clearances from different stakeholders.

Twenty Ministries / Departments have been integrated on NSWS including Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare amongst others. Currently 142 central approvals can be applied through the NSWS portal.

Fourteen states/UTs onboarded on NSWS include Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

The Know Your Approval (KYA) module on NSWS guides investors to identify approvals required for their business based on a dynamic intuitive questionnaire. Currently, the module hosts more than 3,000 approvals across Centre & States. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)