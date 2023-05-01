New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Following the abrogation of Article 370, the union territory Jammu and Kashmir has made progress in the spheres of education, health, and power, with a special focus on providing education, training, and job opportunities to the youth, reported Asian Lite International.

Moreover, in its ongoing G20 meetings in various sectors, India will soon host a tourism working group meeting in Srinagar - the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- in May.

By holding the meeting in Srinagar, India also wants to convey a strong message to the global community about the stability of the place. It wants to portray the peaceful ambience of the place.

Now there are 50 new degree colleges, offering a total of 25,000 seats, established in J-K; seven new medical colleges with 1,400 extra medical/paramedical seats have been made operational; also five new nursing colleges and one state cancer institute are coming up in the Union Territory, bringing much-needed healthcare to local communities, reported Asian Lite International.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has been made functional. The number of government degree colleges/engineering colleges has increased from 96 to 147.

Giving a fair chance to women in the union territory, are getting 10 to 20 per cent higher subsidies as compared to men while availing the benefits of the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme for the year 2022-23.

Over 40,000 women in Jammu and Kashmir have been classified as millionaires as they earn over Rs 1 lakh a month with 65 per cent among them entrepreneurs, reported Asian Lite International.

The administration is investing in programmes to ensure that school and college dropouts are given training as per their skills and out of the ones who are trained 70 per cent are given wage employment.

Employment generation in the union territory is on an upswing. Under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) as many as 16,807 (78 per cent) of the 21,640 PMEGP units in J&K belong to the service sector, that is, units like beauty parlours, boutiques, embroidery, mobile/computer repair shops, and food outlets, reported Asian Lite International.

Jammu and Kashmir is giving a big thrust to sustainable agriculture in the Union Territory. It has approved a five-year project on "Innovative Extension Approaches for Revitalizing Agriculture in Jammu and Kashmir".

The project, worth Rs 463 crore, aims to empower farmers and educated youth through technology-driven and inclusive agri-extension services.

One of the critical outcomes of the project would be the creation of 2,000 Kissan Khidmat Ghars (KKGs), which will serve as a One Stop Center for extending farmer-oriented services, reported Greater Kashmir.

"In the last 2.5 years, J-K has become the champion of the country as far as digital transactions are concerned. We have built a digital society, offering 446 services online, and our entire administration is paperless. J-K is witnessing a digital revolution," L-G Manoj Sinha said at the G20 meeting International Education Fair 2023, Rising Kashmir. (ANI)

