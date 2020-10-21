Leeds [UK], October 21 (ANI): The people of Jammu and Kashmir will be commemorating October 22 as the "Horror Day" as a protest against Pakistan's occupation, said Gilgit-Baltistan leader and activist Sajjad Raja.

"No to Pakistani occupation. People of #Jammu & #Kashmir shall commemorate 22 October as the #Horror Day," tweeted Raja, Chairman of the National Equality Party JKGBL.

He further said, "We deplore Pakistani invasion of 22 October 1947 and shall tell the world that our #Resistance shall not stop until and unless we reunite our divided #Motherland."

European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS), in a recent commentary, called October 22 as the "darkest day" in the history of Jammu and Kashmir when Operation Gulmarg was launched in a bid to seize the territory.

According to a European think tank, the tribal invasion had left between 35,000 and 40,000 residents dead, besides, a "grim mark" on the fate of J-K.

"The planners and perpetrators of the tribal invasion were, and remain, without doubt, the foremost enemies of the Kashmiri people. The day the invasion began on October 22, 1947, has to be the darkest day in the history of the J-K," the European think tank said. (ANI)

