Beijing [China], January 20 (ANI): A Communist Party member, Jack Ma's rags-to-riches backstory came to embody a self-confident generation of Chinese entrepreneurs ready to shake up the world, however, his downfall spells the end of China's golden age, writes Katsuji Nakazawa in Nikkei Asia.

The dismantling of the Alibaba empire came right after the death of former Chinese President Jiang Zemin in November.

Ma founded Alibaba in Zhejiang province in 1999 when Jiang was China's top leader. The following year, Jiang announced a policy of allowing private-sector entrepreneurs to join the party, which had previously been regarded as the domain of workers and farmers.

But with Jiang's innovative Three Represents ideology incorporating private-sector entrepreneurs into the party, big-idea executives gained freedom and expanded their sphere of activity. Ma was the poster child, reported Nikkei Asia.

But under the policies of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the final curtain is falling on an era when people at major private companies walk with their heads held high.

China's market-economy governance seems to have retreated to the days before the Jiang era and turned its back on a golden age brought on by nearly three decades of liberalization, said Katsuji.

Ma, the unconventional billionaire founder of tech giant Alibaba and the totem of China's entrepreneurial brilliance, has stepped out of the limelight since a Communist Party crackdown that chopped back his empire.

The most recognisable face in Asian business, Ma has seen his fortune fall by around half to an estimated USD 25 billion after authorities pulled what would then have been the world's biggest-ever IPO in 2020.

Chinese regulators torched the planned listing of Ma's Ant Group in Hong Kong and Shanghai, and the following year hit Alibaba with a record USD 2.75 billion fine for alleged unfair practices.

A reshuffle of Ant's shareholding structure will now see Ma cede control of the fintech giant he founded in 2014.

He will hold just 6.2 per cent of the voting rights as the company moves to ensure "no shareholder, alone or jointly with other parties, will have control over Ant Group", the firm said in a statement

It is the latest humbling of China's former poster boy for enterprise, who in recent years has retreated from the public eye he once so relished.

Following Ma's loss of control of Ant, an investment company affiliated with the Hangzhou government became a major shareholder, reported Nikkei Asia.

What happened with Ant -- which unfolded outside the framework of legal measures -- is a clear break from the path China has pursued since the reform and opening-up policy was introduced at the end of the 1970s, said Katsuji.

China's economy now faces another headwind, a declining population. The National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday announced the country's first population decline in 61 years. If the trend continues, it will become a major factor putting downward pressure on the economy.

China's meagre 3 per cent growth for 2022 signals the end of a three-decade-long golden age for the country's economy.

With the exception of 2.2 per cent growth for 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is China's worst economic performance since 1976, when the Cultural Revolution dragged growth into negative territory.

The abrupt abandonment of the zero-COVID policy -- and the explosion of cases that followed -- is not the sole reason for the lacklustre growth.

Economic policies championed by President and Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping were another factor. Under Xi's rule, philosophy has come before economic rationality for the past decade, said Katsuji. (ANI)

