World News | Jaishankar Congratulates Indian Mission at UN, MEA for Securing Non-permanent Seat in Security Council

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Thursday congratulated Indian mission representing New Delhi at the United Nations, and officials working at the Ministry of External Affairs, for getting elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

"Congrats for your good work Team India United Nations New York and Team of Ministry of External Affairs," Jaishankar tweeted.

Also Read | India-China Standoff in Ladakh: No Formal Plans, Says White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Donald Trump's Mediation.

With a comfortable victory of 184 votes in the 193-member General Assembly, India on Wednesday was elected unopposed as a non-permanent member of the 15 member- UNSC for the 2021-22 term.

The UN General Assembly held elections for the President of the 75th session of the Assembly, five non-permanent members of the Security Council and members of the Economic and Social Council on Wednesday (June 17, 2020), amid special voting arrangements in place at the UN Headquarters in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

Also Read | 'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

Celebrating the occasion, India's permanent representative to UN, TS Tirumurti, said, "I am truly delighted that India has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2021- 22.

"We have received overwhelming support and I am deeply humbled by the tremendous confidence which the member states of the United Nations have reposed in India. Our elections to the Security Council are a testament to Prime Minister Modi's vision and his inspiring global leadership, particularly, in the time of COVID-19. The outcome is a reflection of the strong campaign legged by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar," he said in a video message. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)