New Delhi [India], September 1(ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed developments related to Afghanistan with United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Jaishankar spoke to Raab over a telephone call after which he posted on Twitter "Nice speaking again to UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Conversation focused on Afghanistan related developments."

The situation in Afghanistan has been deteriorating after Taliban seized control of the war-ravaged country earlier this month. On August 15, the Afghan government fell soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

The US-led forces also exited the country on August 31 and before that on Sunday, UK Defence Ministry announced that the last aircraft carrying members of the British military had left Kabul airport.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar is set to visit Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark from September 2-5, as part of a tour to review the bilateral relationship with the three Central European countries. (ANI)

