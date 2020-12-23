New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a meeting with his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya to review bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Both the leaders reviewed bilateral ties including the extensive cooperation between the two countries during Covid-19 pandemic and possibilities of cooperation in the post-Covid scenario.

They also agreed to maintain the momentum particularly in new areas of cooperation such as mobility, defence cooperation, and energy, according to a statement from the ministry of external affairs.

"Good virtual meeting with FM Arancha Gonzalez of Spain. Exchanged notes on the pandemic situation. A detailed review of bilateral relations including cooperation in energy, climate change and infrastructure," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

"Discussed regional issues and reformed multilateralism. Look forward to welcoming her in India," Jaishankar wrote in a subsequent tweet.

The leaders discussed India-European Union (EU) relations and agreed to work closely in the context of the forthcoming India-EU Leaders Summit proposed to be held in Portugal in May 2021, the MEA statement said.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to reformed multilateralism and agreed to maintain close contact and coordination on regional and global issues with particular reference to India's presence in the United Nations Security Council from 2021, it added. (ANI)

