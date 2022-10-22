New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and discussed several issues including bilateral relationship, and the Ukraine conflict.

"Received a call from FM @ABaerbock of Germany. Discussed our bilateral relationship, sustainable development and the Ukraine conflict. Agreed to continue our conversations," Jaishankar tweeted.

The phone call between the two ministers comes a few weeks after Baerbock, during a joint press conference with her Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Berlin, mentioned the Kashmir issues.

"Germany also has a role and responsibility with regard to the situation of Kashmir. Therefore, we support intensively the engagement of the United Nations to find the peaceful solution in the regions," Baerbock said.

In a sharp response, India said that global community members have a crucial role to play in calling out international terrorism and stressed on the fact that foreign nationals have been its victim too.

"All serious and conscientious members of the global community have a role and responsibility to call out international terrorism, especially of a cross-border nature. The Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has borne the brunt of such a terrorist campaign for decades. This continues till now. Foreign nationals have been victims there, as also in other parts of India. The UN Security Council and FATF are still pursuing Pakistan-based terrorists involved in the horrific 26/11 attacks", MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a press release.

The MEA said that when states do not recognize such dangers, they do grave injustice to the victims of terrorism.

"When states do not recognise such dangers, either because of self-interest or indifference, they undermine the cause of peace, not promote it. They also do grave injustice to the victims of terrorism," the press release stated. (ANI)

