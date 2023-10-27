New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke over a telephone call with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi and discussed the ongoing situation between Israel and Hamas.

The leaders also discussed bilateral relations between India and Oman.

Also Read | Colombo Building Fire Video: 24 Injured After Blaze Erupts in Eight-Storey Building in Pettah Area, Four Critical.

Taking to X, Jaishankar said, "A good conversation with Omani Foreign Minister @badralbusaidi. Discussed our bilateral relations and exchanged views on the crisis in West Asia."

Earlier last week, Union Minister of External Affairs, V Muraleedharan concluded his official two-day visit to Oman from October 18 to 19, during which he held multiple bilateral meetings with top Oman ministers, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Also Read | Pakistan General Elections 2024: Country To Hold Polls on Time in January Next Year, Says Election Commission of Pakistan.

During his visit, Muraleedharan held a bilateral meeting with Said Al Saqri, Minister of Economy of Oman, in which he explored avenues of cooperation and discussed key aspects of India-Oman economic relations.

He also met with Mahad bin Said Baowain, Minister of Labour of Oman and discussed labour relations and skill development to enhance the wellbeing of Indian workers. Additionally, he also had a luncheon meeting with Sheikh Khalifa Al-Harthy, Undersecretary for Political Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman and discussed bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

In his meetings, he conveyed his deep appreciation to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and the Government of Oman for ensuring the well-being of the vibrant Indian community in Oman, the external affairs ministry said.

In a key event, the minister inaugurated the iconic painting exhibition "India on Canvas: Masterpieces of Modern Indian Painting," a collection of specially curated 20 works of art from the collection of the National Gallery of Modern Art, exhibited in the National Museum of Oman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)