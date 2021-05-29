By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington [US], May 29 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) expressed gratitude to United States for strong support and solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister's counterpart, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two countries were united in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic together.

Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as part of his five-day US visit, the first official trip since President Joe Biden took office in January. Jaishankar, who has spent the past week in the United States seeking help to deal with India's coronavirus crisis, told reporters while standing with Blinken at the State Department India was grateful to the US administration for strong support and solidarity.

"We've a lot of issues to discuss. I think our relations have grown stronger over the years & I'm very confident that it'll continue to do so. I want to express our gratitude to the administration & US for strong support & solidarity at the moment of great difficulty for us," Jaishankar said.

In the early days of COVID-19, India was there for the US, something we will never forget. Now we want to make sure that we are there for and with India, said US Secretary of State.

Blinken also stated that India and US are united in confronting COVID-19 together.

"US and India are working together on so many of most important challenges of our time -- one that are having profound impact on our citizens. We're united in confronting COVID-19 together," said Blinken.

Earlier today, Jaishankar also met US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and held a comprehensive conversation about further developing our strategic and defence partnership between the two countries.

Jaishankar and Austin also exchanged views on contemporary security challenges.

Jaishankar arrived in the US on May 24 and is slated to visit many senior officials, during his stay till May 28. (ANI)

