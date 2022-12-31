Nicosia [Cyprus], December 31 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the former Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides during his three-day trip to the country.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Good to catch up with an old friend, former Foreign Minister @Christodulides."

Earlier today, Jaishankar addressed a business event where he said that India is getting increasingly prominent in the global economy, as he underlined the reforms undertaken by the Modi government that contributed to the country becoming one of the strong destinations for inward foreign direct investment.

"Where India is concerned, it is a fairly objective statement today to make that we are getting increasingly prominent in the global economy. Out trade policies and reforms which were undertaken during this period and the inherent economic strength, all in a sense channelled by a clear economic vision of the Modi government has contributed to us becoming one of the strong destinations for inward foreign direct investment," Jaishankar said.

"Also the technological and infrastructure progress that we have made in the last few years, has clearly created a greater appetite in the world for investing in India. But it has also increased our own capabilities where trade and other economic activities are concerned," he added.

On Thursday, Jaishankar met his Cyprus counterpart Ioannis Kasoulides and signed an MoU on Defence and Military Cooperation, in Nicosia.

This agreement was signed during Jaishankar's first visit to the country. The two sides also inked the Letter of Intent on the Migration and Mobility Partnership.

He said this deal will help provide a common framework of arrangement and cooperation to facilitate the mobility of students, business people and professionals. "It will also help in combatting irregular migration," he said.

Jaishankar also welcomed signing the framework agreement on the signing of the International solar alliance by Cyprus.

Later on, he met Annita Demetriou, House of Representatives President of Cyprus, and held an exchange on several important regional and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict.

"Great to meet President of House of Representatives @AnnitaDemetriou. An interesting conversation on our parliamentary practices. Appreciate the presentation of commemorative stamps marking #AmritMahotsav and 60 years of our diplomatic ties," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Useful exchange on our bilateral relationship and in the context of the EU. Also discussed regional issues and Ukraine conflict," he added.

After completing the Cyprus trip, Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Austria where he will hold a meeting with the country's Chancellor Karl Nehammer. He will also meet the Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs minister Alexander Schallenberg. Notably, This will be the first EAM-level visit from India to Austria in the last 27 years.

During his visit to Austria, EAM Jaishankar will meet with International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). He is also scheduled to discuss regional and global issues with the Foreign Ministers of Czech, Slovak, and Austria in the Slavkov format. He will also interact with the Indian community living in Austria. (ANI)

