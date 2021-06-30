New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI):External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Gilbert Houngbo, president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and exchanged of views on food security.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, "Met @IFADPresident Gilbert Houngbo on the sidelines of the #G20 Ministerial event on Humanitarian Logistics. A good exchange of views on food security. Noted his keen interest in our targeted public distribution system."

Jaishankar, who is in Italy for the G20 ministerial meetings also met his counterparts from Britain, Japan, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Mexico and the EU.

The G20 is an inter-governmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union.

Italy holds the Presidency of the G20 at present. The Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting is one of the ministerial meetings organized as part of the G20 Leaders Summit 2021. (ANI)

