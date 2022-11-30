New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): United States Charge d'Affaires Elizabeth Jones called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Wednesday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ongoing progress in bilateral cooperation.

"Glad to receive US Cd'A Elizabeth Jones. Discussed the ongoing progress in our bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Elizabeth Jones was last month appointed as Charge d' Affaires ad interim at Embassy in New Delhi. Previously, Jones served as Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia, acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Near East and ambassador to Kazakhstan.

United States Department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel had earlier this month termed India an "invaluable partner" for the US during a press briefing in Washington.

The US-India strategic partnership is founded on shared values including a commitment to democracy and upholding the rules-based international system.

The United States and India have shared interests in promoting global security, stability, and economic prosperity through trade, investment, and connectivity. (ANI)

