Mumbai, November 30: In a shocking incident that took place in United States, a night of playing games turned violent when a fight broke out between two members of a family. As per reports, a man fired shots at his family members after a fight broke out between them during the monopoly game. The incident came to light after police officers responded to a shots fired call.

According to a report in the Cleveland19, the incident took place when the family were partying and paying monopoly game. Amid all of this, a fight broke out between John Armstrong and his stepfather. After the duo knocked over the monopoly game board, they were asked to take their fight outside the home.

Speaking to a KTUL, an officer said, "John Armstrong was drinking with relatives in Tulsa Saturday when he started fighting with his stepdad over the game." Amid the fight, Armstrong received a cut on his hand which triggered him more. Following which Armstrong pulled out a gun and started chasing his stepfather and stepsister.

While trying to save themselves, Armstrong's stepsister called 911 and said that her brother fired shots at her and her father. However, no one was injured. When cops arrived, they were unable to find the gun. Cops believe that the Armstrong hid the weapon in the house before he surrendered to them.

The cops arrested Armstrong and booked him for assault with a deadly weapon. Surprisingly, cops found the monopoly game and its pieces spread all across the living room. An officer said that that they are not sure what made Armstrong infuriated. "Armstrong won't be able to use the 'get out of jail free' card for this one," cops said in a Facebook post.

