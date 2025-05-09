New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar on Friday thanked Russia for standing in solidarity with India and reaffirmed the country's resolute response against confronting the challenge of terrorism by Pakistan.

Speaking at the Victory Day joint reception at the Russian Embassy in New Delhi, Jaishankar addressed the ongoing challenge of terrorism, calling it a shared threat to the global community.

"We also meet at a time when India is confronting the challenge of terrorism, one that is a shared threat to the global community. I thank those who have expressed solidarity with us and understand the resolute response that is underway...," said Jaishankar.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of Wednesday, targeting terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK) as a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan resorted to small arms and artillery fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening. The Indian Army has been responding proportionately.

In a major escalation along India's western front, the Pakistani army carried out multiple airspace violations and drone intrusions on the night of May 7 and 8, targeting Indian military infrastructure.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that 300 to 400 drones were deployed across 36 locations, with several being shot down by Indian forces using both kinetic and non-kinetic methods. Initial investigations suggest the drones were Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models.

The Indian Armed Forces also successfully neutralised Pakistan military's attempts at a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8, and an Air Defence system at Lahore was neutralised.

He also highlighted the significance of the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism in 1945.

"It's a great pleasure to join you all on this occasion to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the war over fascism in 1945. It is hard to overstate the importance of such a momentous event, one that laid the foundation for the current world order," Jaishankar stated.

The minister emphasised India's contributions to the Allied war effort and acknowledged the participation of Indian forces in various global campaigns.

"The contribution that Indians made to this defining event is well known. It ranges from the Burma, North Africa, and Italy campaigns to the Persian corridor to the Soviet Union and the hump over the Himalayas." His remarks highlighted India's military role across multiple regions during World War II.

Jaishankar also spoke about the evolving global economic landscape, stating, "There has been a significant rebalancing of the global economy, the world has begun to return to its natural diversity and pluralism." He pointed to ongoing changes in the world order and the recognition of a more diverse and multipolar global structure. (ANI)

