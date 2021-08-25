New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to British counterpart Dominic Raab and discussed developments in Afghanistan.

The was the second phone call between the two in the last 10 days and since the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Issue ‘Death Warrant’ for Afghan Woman Divorcee Residing in India.

"Spoke to UK Foreign Secretary @Dominicraab this afternoon. Our conversation focused on developments in Afghanistan," Jaishankar tweeted.

The call comes at a time when several countries including India and UK are evacuating their citizens from Afghanistan.

Also Read | 'China's Massive Military, Nuclear Build-Up Cause for Major Concern', Says US Admiral John C Aquilino.

Last Wednesday, Jaishankar and Raab exchanged views on Afghanistan developments and the immediate challenges.

"Welcome the conversation today with UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Exchanged views on the Afghanistan developments and the immediate challenges," Jaishankar, who was then on a four-day visit to the US had tweeted.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace.

Efforts are being made to maintain stability in Afghanistan. However, thousands of people are rushing to the airport to flee the nation as they are afraid of the terror group's brutal atrocities in the nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)