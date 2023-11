London [UK], November 15 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the National Security Advisor of the United Kingdom, Tim Barrow, on Wednesday and discussed regional and global challenges.

Jaishankar is currently on a five-day visit to the UK and will conclude his visit today.

"Glad to meet UK NSA Tim Barrow. A good discussion on pressing regional and global challenges," EAM said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

Earlier on Tuesday, Jaishankar met with his British counterpart David Cameron and discussed progressing a Free Trade Agreement and partnerships on defence, science and technology.

During the meeting on Monday, the two leaders reflected on the strength of the UK-India relationship, including meeting the ambitions of the UK-India 2030 Roadmap.

Notably, India and the UK are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Talks for an FTA between India and the UK started in 2022 and the 12th round of negotiations took place from August 8-31 this year.

During his UK visit, EAM Jaishankar acknowledged the transformations in the world, the UK, and the evolving India-UK relationship and also emphasised the pivotal role played by PM Modi in shaping the nation's trajectory.

Outlining the significant impact of PM Modi's initiatives over the last decade, EAM Jaishankar emphasised that the cumulative effect of these efforts has led to a socioeconomic revolution in India.

Addressing the evolving India-UK relationship, Jaishankar expressed the need to reframe the partnership in light of the profound changes in both nations. He emphasised the importance of preparing for a contemporary era and exploring new convergences to unlock the unrealized potential between India and the UK.

India and the UK have a "growing bilateral partnership", the MEA stated in a release earlier, noting that the two countries launched a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021. (ANI)

