New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday wished the government and people of Belarus on their Independence Day.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated, "Felicitations to FM Sergei Aleinik and the Government and people of Belarus on their Independence Day."

Earlier on June 30, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko took part in a solemn meeting to mark Independence Day, according to offical statement released by Belarus President's office.

India's ties with Belarus have been warm and cordial and India was one of the first nations to recognize Belarus as an independent nation in 1991. Formal diplomatic ties between two nations were established and the Indian diplomatic mission was opened in Minsk in 1992.

In April this year, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Lieutenant General Viktor Gennadievich Khrenin, on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting in Delhi.

Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Had fruitful discussions with the Defence Minister of Belarus, Lieutenant General Khernin Victor Gennadievich in New Delhi."

Earlier in December, Indian ambassador to Belarus Alok Ranjan Jha met Belarus's foreign minister Sergei Aleinik and held talks with a key focus on India's SCO Chairmanship."

FM Sergei #Aleinik, Ambassador of #India@IndiainBelarus discussed topical issues on Belarus-India bilateral agenda, interaction within Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the light of #India's SCO Chairmanship," Belarus foreign ministry said in a tweet.

During the meeting, close attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements following the results of the 11th Session of the Belarusian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission, aimed at further expanding cooperation in the field of trade, economy, science, technology and culture."

The two sides considered topical issues of Belarusia-India relations and interaction within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, taking into account India's SCO Chairmanship," the Belarus foreign ministry said in a statement. Both sides confirmed mutual interest in intensifying cooperation between Belarus and India at various levels. (ANI)

